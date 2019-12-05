Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles John Grewe Jr.. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM St. Paul's Catholic Church Colorado , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Grewe, Jr.

CHARLES JOHN GREWE, JR.

1938 - 2019

Husband, father, grandfather, friend, engineer, computer science pioneer, veteran, judo team captain, project manager, director, fisherman, hiker, skier, scout master, woodworker, handyman, puzzle solver, caregiver, and lover of life. John was all of these and more. He lived life to the fullest and left everyone who knew him better for the experience.

John was born on September 14, 1938 in southeast Missouri to Hazel Grace and Charles (Charlie) John Grewe Sr. He grew up in the small town of Wardell with his two older sisters, a younger brother and two younger sisters. Attending the local school, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Faye, when they were thirteen and became fast friends. In high school he participated in sports and was one of the students who took advanced classes in math, chemistry, and physics in preparation for university. John and Dorothy began dating. John was accepted to the first class at the

Attending St. Louis University, John majored in Industrial Engineering and earned a bachelors of science degree and a ROTC commission as a second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. Pursuing his relationship with Dorothy, visiting her at the University of Missouri in Colombia, they agreed to not wait and were married on March 23 1958. As a father, John was always closely engaged with all of his children, playing with them every chance, teaching them to fish, canoe, hike, enjoy nature, and take adventures. He was always a favorite of his nieces and nephews and all children for his willingness to take them seriously, enthusiasm for play, and teaching woodworking and crafts.

Professionally, John served 22 years in the U.S. Air Force, reaching the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Discovering an interest in computers during his first posting, he went on to earn a Masters and PhD in Computer Science from

John loved the outdoors, avidly fishing every chance he could find. He also skied, canoed, hiked, and played golf. Family was the heart of his life. He taught his children to swim, fish, canoe, sail, shoot, and drive. When his children were young, he and Dorothy were always gathering everyone up to go picnic, visit museums, attend concerts, or just play. He took great pride in the academic and professional accomplishments of all of his children. A skilled handyman and woodworker, John enjoyed projects around the house. He established several businesses to buy and refurbish properties for resale.

Aristotle said you cannot judge whether a man is happy until the end of his life allows the full measure of what he was. John Grewe, by this measure, was a very happy man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy. Children Chris, Bill, Kate, Sue, and Chuck, and grandchildren Thomas, Andrew, Phaelon, Sloane, and Ada

A memorial mass will be held on Friday, December 6 at 10:00am at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Colorado Springs, to be followed by a reception and remembrance at the church.





