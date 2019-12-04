Guest Book View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Funeral service 2:00 PM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shub

CHARLES MARTIN SHUB

February 11, 1941 November 28, 2019

Charles Martin Shub, known to many as Charlie, passed away in his Colorado Springs home on November 28, 2019. He was 78 years old.

Charles was born on February 11, 1941 to George Joseph and Ruth Marcelle Shub in New York. He was the oldest of 3 children. Charles started his collegiate career at Cornell University. Before graduation, he joined the Army and served just under three years. After completion of his military service, Charles finished his undergraduate and master's degree at the University of Maryland in Electrical Engineering. Charles then earned his PhD in Computer Science at the University of Kansas

Charles met his wife, Clara Shub, while attending the University of Kansas. From this union they had Wesley Abraham (1973 - 2014), Sarah Marie (1976) , and Jonathan Hartley Shub (1980). Clara and Charles later divorced.

Charles was a career educator. He was a professor at the Universities of Maryland, Kansas, Wyoming, Vermont, Colorado at Boulder and Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS). Briefly, Charles ventured into the business world at Bell Labs, first in New Jersey and later in Boulder, Colorado, only to return both times to education shortly thereafter. Charles' longest tenured position was in the Computer Science Department at UCCS, where he retired and was granted the prestigious title of Professor Emeritus. During his time at UCCS, Charles completed a multitude of research projects and publications, was the Faculty Advisor for PhD candidates and served on many curriculum based committees. Additionally, he was the Faculty Advisor to the Athletic Department and served as the university's compliance officer.

Charles was an avid sports fan. He loved hockey, soccer, and football. He was a hockey season ticket holder at the Air Force Academy and Colorado College. He enjoyed watching all sports live and often was at an athletic event supporting his UCCS Mountain Lions. Charles went to the NCAA Hockey Frozen Four every year, to support local teams, and watch the highest level of collegiate hockey. Charles was also well known in the soccer community. In addition to being a soccer official at all levels of soccer from the youth leagues to high school plus club collegiate soccer, he was a board member for the local adult soccer club and served on the Colorado High School Soccer Officials Board.

Charles was preceded in death by his son Wesley Shub. Charles is survived by his brother Michael Shub (Kathy Simoncini) of Mohegan Lake, New York and Vail, Colorado; his daughter Sarah Shub of Aurora, Colorado and her children Sadie, Shane, and Sterling Schroeder; his son Jonathan Shub (Chelsey) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and their children Owen and Corbin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Special Olympics of Colorado.

Special Olympics Colorado

12450 E. Arapahoe Road, Suite C

Centennial, CO 80112

Funeral Services will be on Friday December 6 at 2:00pm. The location of the funeral will be at Swan Law Funeral home located at 501 North Cascade Street.







