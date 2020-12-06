1/1
Charles Marvin Burley
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Burley
CHARLES "CHUCK" MARVIN BURLEY
April 30, 1946 December 1, 2020
Charles "Chuck" Marvin Burley, 74, beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend, went home to be with Jesus on December 1, 2020 at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 30, 1946 to the late Marvin and Charlotte (Olson) Burley.
Chuck graduated from Roy J Wasson High School in 1964. After graduation, he was drafted by the U.S. Army and served for two years during the Vietnam War. Upon discharge, he worked at an array of jobs thereafter.
He leaves behind to carry on his memory, two loving sons, Toby (Tricia) Burley of Peyton, Colorado; Jared (Brandi) Burley of Colorado Springs, Colorado; five grandchildren, Tyler, Cheyenne, Isaiah, Devan and Brock; one great grandchild D.J.; siblings Joyce Sutton and Tim Burley.
Due to COVID restrictions, the family will be holding a private service at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery, where we will share our heart and love for Chuck who will be dearly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved