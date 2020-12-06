Burley

CHARLES "CHUCK" MARVIN BURLEY

April 30, 1946 December 1, 2020

Charles "Chuck" Marvin Burley, 74, beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend, went home to be with Jesus on December 1, 2020 at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 30, 1946 to the late Marvin and Charlotte (Olson) Burley.

Chuck graduated from Roy J Wasson High School in 1964. After graduation, he was drafted by the U.S. Army and served for two years during the Vietnam War. Upon discharge, he worked at an array of jobs thereafter.

He leaves behind to carry on his memory, two loving sons, Toby (Tricia) Burley of Peyton, Colorado; Jared (Brandi) Burley of Colorado Springs, Colorado; five grandchildren, Tyler, Cheyenne, Isaiah, Devan and Brock; one great grandchild D.J.; siblings Joyce Sutton and Tim Burley.

Due to COVID restrictions, the family will be holding a private service at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery, where we will share our heart and love for Chuck who will be dearly missed.







