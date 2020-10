Williams

DR. CHARLES MAX WILLIAMS

July 10, 1945 October 11, 2020

Max was born and raised in Holdenville, OK. He earned his PhD in Mathematics at the University of Oklahoma. He retired after a career in the Aerospace industry. He is survived by his wife Fran, and their two sons. Remo and wife Julia and their son, Inde, reside in Honey Brook, PA. Mark and wife Paula and their son, CJ, reside in Parker, CO. A friend to all, he was lovingly called Papa.







