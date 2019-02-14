Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Charles R. Kutzleb. View Sign

Kutzleb

DR. CHARLES R. KUTZLEB

December 7, 1933 February 11, 2019

Dr. Charles R. Kutzleb, 85, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019. He was born December 7, 1933 in Colorado Springs to Frederick Kutzleb and Irene (Kitt).

Charles grew up in Colorado Springs and graduated from Palmer High School. He also attended the University of Northern Colorado-Greeley and graduated in 1957 with honors while studying US and World History. He went on to join the U.S.

He was an avid reader, enjoyed taking walks and loved everything chocolate. He took great pride in his knowledge of history, and was a great mentor to his students. He also was a tremendous support and anchor to his family- always selflessly sacrificing for others.

He is survived by his nieces, Laura Roberts and Linda O'Donnell; great-niece, Amanda Roberts; and great-nephews, Brandon Roberts and Jarread Wagner. He was preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Irene, and sister, Joan.

A private visitation and memorial service will be held for family and close friends only.







1730 East Fountain Blvd.

Colorado Springs , CO 80910

Funeral Home Details

Published in The Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

