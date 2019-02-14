Kutzleb
DR. CHARLES R. KUTZLEB
December 7, 1933 February 11, 2019
Dr. Charles R. Kutzleb, 85, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019. He was born December 7, 1933 in Colorado Springs to Frederick Kutzleb and Irene (Kitt).
Charles grew up in Colorado Springs and graduated from Palmer High School. He also attended the University of Northern Colorado-Greeley and graduated in 1957 with honors while studying US and World History. He went on to join the U.S. Army Reserves in 1961, and served for 20 years and retired as Lieutenant Colonel in 1981. While serving in the Army, he still continued pursuing his education, and graduated from the University of Colorado- Boulder with his doctorate in history. Charles worked as a university professor for 25+ years and also served on many academic faculty boards.
He was an avid reader, enjoyed taking walks and loved everything chocolate. He took great pride in his knowledge of history, and was a great mentor to his students. He also was a tremendous support and anchor to his family- always selflessly sacrificing for others.
He is survived by his nieces, Laura Roberts and Linda O'Donnell; great-niece, Amanda Roberts; and great-nephews, Brandon Roberts and Jarread Wagner. He was preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Irene, and sister, Joan.
A private visitation and memorial service will be held for family and close friends only.
Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019