Mallow

CHARLES "CHUCK" RAY MALLOW

October 13, 1933 June 20, 2020

Charles "Chuck" Ray Mallow, 86, passed from this life at his home in Rockvale, Colorado on June 20, 2020. He was surrounded by his family and friends.

Chuck was born on Friday, October 13, 1933, in Collin County, Texas, to Vearis and Cathryn Mallow. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister, and one son. Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Linda Mallow (nee Leonard), and his siblings, Lasca Mallow Moses and Barbara (Gerald) Jungjohan. Besides his wife and siblings, Chuck leaves three daughters, one son, one stepson, one stepdaughter, many grandchildren, and one great-grandson: Cheryl and her daughters Cathryn, Carolyn, and Christine from Laredo, Texas; Donna and her daughter Jennifer (Matt) and Chuck's great-grandson Blake from Plano, Texas; Patricia and her daughter Elizabeth from Rockvale, Colorado; David (Tammy) and his son Blake from Bartonville, Texas; Chad and his children Peyton and Braden from Wyoming; and Shauna (Brian) and their son Hawkin from Wyoming. Chuck is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Chuck retired from the Air Force after serving 20 years. He was the first honorary Airman to be recognized in 1960 at the United States Air Force Academy. In 1963, Chuck received the Honorary Civic Award for saving the lives of two cadets and one search party member during a blizzard. Alongside these honors, Chuck received multiple recognitions for outstanding service, selflessness, heroism, courage, and the ability to take any task and turn it into a success. During his service at the Air Force Academy, Chuck's significant accomplishments included establishing and supervising the Farish Recreation Area, a 650-acre paradise managed by the Air Force Academy and made available to military personnel and their families. Chuck also completed two tours in Alaska and was instrumental in the success of the King Salmon Fish Camps. Chuck never shied away from a challenge, later returning to the Air Force Academy to "perform his magic" at the Air Force Academy Stables.

After serving his country, Chuck embraced his innate skills in craftsmanship and built many homes. He also began to pursue his love of horses. Chuck was the proud owner of the stallion Freedom Bound, a son of Secretariat, the American Thoroughbred racehorse who, in 1973, became the first Triple Crown winner in 25 years. Chuck devoted much of his time to rescuing and rehoming racehorses, ensuring they found the right home. Chuck was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting in the Powderhorn Wilderness area, collecting experiences that opened the door to a lifetime of friendships and memories for both himself and the people that were fortunate enough to know him. If you would like to honor Chuck, you can make a donation to Remember Me Rescue, an organization that rehabilitates, retrains, and rehomes retired Thoroughbred horses.

Remember Me Rescue

4100 Conveyor Drive

Burleson, Texas 76028

remembermerescue@live.com







