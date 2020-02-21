Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Rayford Sotherland. View Sign Service Information Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817 (719)-390-4906 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817 View Map Funeral 12:00 PM Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sotherland

CHARLES RAYFORD SOTHERLAND

April 26, 1931 February 17, 2020

He was born in Scottsboro, AL. to Fred and Susie (McCamy) Sotherland.

Charles attended SR Butler High School and studied at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, AL.

He help establish the VFW Post 3719, he was a 32nd degree Mason and Member of DAV.

After a 30 plus year career in the US Army, he retired as a Command Sergeant Major. He worked security for 20 years for the Colorado College. Through his career he traveled the world, from Africa, India, Korea, Germany and Vietnam to name a few.

Charles was a avid fisherman and loved camping and driving his motor-home.

He is preceded in passing by his parents, Brothers, Edwin and Fred Sotherland; Sister, Frances Olinger all of Alabama, his 2nd wife, Margot Sotherland; step-daughter, Petra Holst-Felix; great granddaughter, Bailie Wead.

Left to cherish is memory is his Son, Dana (spouse, Lesa) Sotherland of Lavaca, AR, four grandchildren, Chasidy (spouse, Toby) Beavers, Chalice (spouse, Clay) Wead, Chance (spouse, Jessica) Sotherland all of Lavaca, AR., Kristi (spouse, John) Johnson of Tulsa, OK., Son, Detlef (spouse, Renate) Sclemeier of Hamberg, Germany; Granddaughters, Jennifer and Jessica Sclemeier; his great-grandchildren, Dakota, Jayger and Anniston Sotherland, Presley, Chanley and Manley Wead all of Lavaca, AR, Karissa Hayden-Gill of Tulsa, OK, Jessica and Colton Beavers, great-great grandson, Rogan Beavers, special friend and companion Bonnie Watkins and all her extended family, many neices and nephews and sister-in-law Bonnie Sotherland of Guntersville, AL. and special friends Mike and Frances Bosso, Brigitte and Morris Bealmer.

Visitation will be Sat, Feb 22, 2020 from 10AM-12PM at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary with funeral to follow at 12PM. and will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery, Fountain, CO.







