Givens
CHARLES W. GIVENS
September 16, 1934 November 11, 2019
Charles W. Givens, 85, who retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1973 as a Technical Sergeant, passed away on November 11, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born September 16, 1934
in Kimberly, West Virginia, to William A. Givens and Sarah (Pemberton) Givens, both of whom preceded him in death, along with his daughter, Yvonne Givens.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Pauline D. Givens; 7 children, Amanda (Ralph) Burberry, Gregory Harris, Trinette Hicks, Tyrone (Vanessa) Hicks, Victoria Robertson, Larry Curtis and Lolita
R. Curtis; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; his church family; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His memorial service will be held at St. John's Baptist Church, 902 S. Prospect Street in Colorado Springs on November 23, 2019 at 12:00pm.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019