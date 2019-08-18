Guest Book View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Jones

CHARLES W. JONES

July 14, 1934

August 10, 2019

Charles W. Jones was born July 14, 1934 in Katawa, Kentucky, the oldest of four children to Archie and Louise (Winters) Jones. He passed away of natural causes surrounded by his wife and family August 10, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Chuck married Dixie Thomson on December 31, 1954. Together they had four children: Mike Jones (Beth) of Tucson, AZ, Eddie Jones (Charlene) of Palmer Lake, Terri Thompson Jones of Palmer Lake, and Deanne Ladefoged (Mark) of Black Forest. Chuck's sister Myra resides in Colorado Springs; his brothers Jim and Bill precede him in death. Chuck also had ten grandchildren: Becky and Christina Jones; Roger, Travis, Shawna and Kelly Jones; Matt and Shawn Thompson; and Steven and Erin Ladefoged. Chuck had nine great-grandchildren; and a niece, Shannon Mercurio, and two nephews, Mike (deceased) Thomson and Mark Thomson.

Chuck graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1952 and became a police officer in 1957, serving on the Colorado Springs Police Department for 28 and retiring in 1985 at the rank of sergeant. He served under the direction of five police chiefs beginning with Chief Dad Bruce and ending with acting Chief Neil Stratton. Chuck genuinely enjoyed his career as a police officer and was proud to be one of the first three officers assigned to the motorcycle patrol unit, patrolling while riding a three-wheeled Harley Davidson. He was instrumental in planning and providing protective operations detail motorcades for U.S. presidents, vice presidents, foreign dignitaries, and other heads of state that traveled to Colorado Springs.

Chuck was in charge of traffic detail for Colorado Springs special events and was one the committee that wrote the first DUI officer training manual used by the state of Colorado. He implemented the first DUI enforcement unit and was also instrumental in the creation of Mothers Against Drunk Drivers in Colorado Springs. After retiring from the police department, Chuck started his company Centurion Construction and built custom homes. Always civic-minded, he served 2 terms from 1994 to 1998 as mayor of Palmer Lake and also served many years as a member of the town council. The passion Chuck had for Palmer Lake propelled him to work hard, knowing Palmer Lake would grow and need a more advanced infrastructure.

Chuck's family was his priority in life. He adored his wife, loved his children, and cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Chuck enjoyed camping, fishing, woodworking, working in his yard and everything sports. He was a member of Soil Savers, a lifetime member of the Rodeo Cowboy Association, and an honorary member of the Pikes Peak Range Riders.

A service will be held Tuesday, August 20 at 11:00 am at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs.

Those wishing to honor Chuck may donate to the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association (







