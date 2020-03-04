Patterson
COL. CHARLES W. PATTERSON, RET.
July 14,1940
February 28, 2020
Col Charles W Patterson Ret. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend died unexpectedly after a fall on February 28th, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs surrounded by his immediate family.
A relocated native of Colorado Springs 1972, Chuck was born in Akron Ohio July 14,1940, his family home, where he attended Buchtel High School and married his High School sweetheart Pat. Entering military service after ROTC and receiving his Bachelor's from University of Akron, he served his country in the Air Force for 27 years many in the 1st Space Wing NORAD Cheyenne Mt complex. He also holds a Masters of Arts from the University of Northern Colorado. Apart from providing for his family Chuck continued to serve his Church Calvary UMC as Treasurer, Security Guard, and choir member.
Chuck is preceded in death by his Father Robert and Mother Betty Patterson and is survived by his beloved Wife Patricia, Children Laurie Patterson (Shirlene Davis) & Michael Patterson (Debbie) Grandchildren Jonathan (Caty), Michaela, Jessica, Kimi, Aiyana, Kylie and Michaela Davis, his brothers Denny, Don, and David many Nieces, Cousins, and extended family who all love him.
A celebration of Chuck's life will be held Saturday March 7th 2020 11am at Calvary United Method Church 4210 Austin Bluffs Parkway Colorado Springs Colorado 80919
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be given to Calvary United Methodist to be used for a Youth Missions Scholarship.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020