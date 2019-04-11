Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles William Mobley Sr.. View Sign

Mobley, Sr.

CHARLES WILLIAM MOBLEY, SR.

August 8, 1924 March 27, 2019

Charles William Mobley Senior went to be with the Lord on March 27, 2019. He was a devout Christian who walked through life in his savior's footsteps.

Charles and his late wife, Patricia D. Mobley, were lifetime supporters of New Life Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife Patti and his brother Arvin C. Mobley, and his sister, Mary Alice Mobley. He was deeply devoted to his family and is survived by 4 children: Charles W. Mobley Jr., Donna L. Hatton, Stephen F. Mobley and Joy M. Hartley. He was also blessed with 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Charles was well known for his generosity of heart and helped many in their pursuit of higher education. He was an accomplished hunter, a Certified Financial Planner Independent Real Estate Broker, private pilot and past Chairman of the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors.

A celebration of Life will be held at New Life Church North in the World Prayer Center on Saturday, April 13th at 11:am.

In Lieu of lowers, please send donations to The American Bible Society or The Colorado Division of Wildlife.





