Winston was a gentle, caring man who loved to laugh and talk about sports and flying with his friends. He enjoyed playing golf and watching sports on TV. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of Woods Memorial Christian Church. In 2001, he and Nancy moved to Colorado Springs to be closer to their daughter where he became a member of the Methodist Church.
June 15, 1932
March 8, 2019
CHARLES WINSTON GULLEY
Charles Winston Gulley, age 86 was called home to the Lord on 03-08-2019.
He was born 6-15-1932 in Excelsior Springs, MO to Dallas and Dorothy (Sanders) Gulley. As his father died shortly before his birth, he was raised by his mother and grandparents. Chauncey and Ruth Sanders. After high school he proudly served as a U.S. Marine in the Korean War where he was wounded twice and received two Purple Hearts. After returning home from the war, he met and married Nancy Dooley in 1956.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Dennis (Nancy) Gulley, Goehner, NE; daughter, Lori (John) Tottleben, Colorado Springs; grandchildren, Joseph (Emily) Gulley, Lincoln, NE, Kimberly Gulley, Excelsior Springs, Jet and Dallas Tottleben, Colorado Springs and five great-grandchildren.
There was cremation. The family will hold a Celebration of Life, date TBD in his hometown of Excelsior Springs, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the .
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019