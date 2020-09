Or Copy this URL to Share

Cerdena

CHARLIE CERDENA

April 18, 1965 September 23, 2009

We miss you and love you so much! We are doing what you would want, cherishing your memory and smiling because you lived! You are always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts! Love Mom, Becky, Jordan, Aaron, and Josh







