CHARLIE HALL

December 11, 2018

In loving memory of Charlie Hall, forever in our hearts. Celebrating your life today and missing you terribly. You made this world a better place.

Charles Brandon Hall died on December 11, 2018 at his home in Colorado Springs after almost 2 years of treatment for glioblastoma. He was born in 1953 in Tampa, Florida, to Mary Hazel Scott Hall and Charles Brandon Hall, Jr. He, his sister Marty and his brother Van grew up in the town of Seminole in Pinellas County, Florida.

He graduated from Seminole High School in 1971. He started college in 1974 and graduated from Florida State University in 1978 with a bachelor's degree in Music Education, with emphasis in French horn. After a short stint as a band director, he joined the

In 1987, Charlie, his wife Marcia and their children moved from the San Francisco Bay Area to Colorado Springs, where he worked for Digital Equipment Corporation until 2003, when he began teaching and performing music.

In 1994, Charlie was one of the founders of the Black Rose Acoustic Society, a music organization based in Colorado Springs that has regular performances in Black Forest, as well as classes and jam sessions in Colorado Springs. He also was part of the bluegrass/folk/swing band Black Rose, which made two albums, one as a trio and the other as a quintet.

In 2006 Charlie and Marianne Danehy started Day Job Music, Inc., and the Colorado Roots Music Camp in Divide, Colorado, which has been a yearly success since then. In 2010 he and Marianne married. Charlie and Marianne, along with their friend Dick Carlson from Black Rose, formed a folk/country/bluegrass/swing trio, Prairie Como, in 2008.

Charlie taught hundreds of people to play the guitar and mandolin. He brought people together, forming a vibrant music community with his love of music, his knowledge and exceptional teaching skills. He was known across the country as one of the most fun musicians and jam leaders around.

He is survived by his wife Marianne Danehy; three children: son Brandon (with daughter-in-law Dallas) Hall of Colorado Springs; daughter Katie (with son-in-law Casey) Korejwo of Englewood, CO; daughter Maria Hall of Colorado Springs; his stepson William McTigue and stepdaughter Anna McTigue of Colorado Springs; his former wife, Marcia Hall; his grandsons Jack, Owen and Connor Korejwo; his sister Marty (with brother-in-law Mike) Rutan of Penrose, CO; his brother Van (with sister-in-law Anita) Hall of Chesapeake, VA.





