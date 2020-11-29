PadgettCHARLIE PADGETT4/13/1940 - 11/24/2020Charlie was born in Brooklyn, NY to Ruth and Eugene Padgett, both deceased. He is survived by a brother, Eugene Padgett and a sister Lorraine Padgett. Charlie attended Xavier Jesuit High School where he excelled in Math and Track. He chose to start his own business at 18 years old and went from a small independent auto parts dealer to owning a chain of gas stations in Long Island, NY. He and his wife moved to Colorado Springs in 1981 where he was again successful owning several businesses.Charlie is known for his wisdom, compassion, extreme generosity and great sense of humor. He leaves behind his wife Roz, son Luke and daughter Helene, 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A private family service will be held at Swan Law. Donations can be made to Colorado Springs Assistance League or Pikes Peak Hospice.