1/1
Charlie Padgett
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Padgett
CHARLIE PADGETT
4/13/1940 - 11/24/2020
Charlie was born in Brooklyn, NY to Ruth and Eugene Padgett, both deceased. He is survived by a brother, Eugene Padgett and a sister Lorraine Padgett. Charlie attended Xavier Jesuit High School where he excelled in Math and Track. He chose to start his own business at 18 years old and went from a small independent auto parts dealer to owning a chain of gas stations in Long Island, NY. He and his wife moved to Colorado Springs in 1981 where he was again successful owning several businesses.
Charlie is known for his wisdom, compassion, extreme generosity and great sense of humor. He leaves behind his wife Roz, son Luke and daughter Helene, 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A private family service will be held at Swan Law. Donations can be made to Colorado Springs Assistance League or Pikes Peak Hospice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved