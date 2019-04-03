Hutchens
CHARLOTTE C. HUTCHENS
May 25, 1935
March 29, 2019
Charlotte C. Hutchens 83, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on March 29, 2019. Charlotte was born May 25, 1935 in Atlanta, GA to the union of Griffin J. and Clara E (McCune) Carrouth. She was preceded in death by her parents and also her husband James B. Hutchens.
She lived in GA, MO, KS before moving to Colorado Springs to live with her daughter. She enjoyed playing Pinochle and also enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her two daughters, Charlene Hutchens and Jamie Hutchens; and her grandchildren, Jarred and Jenna Hays, and many other loving relatives.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019