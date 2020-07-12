DeLangeCharlotte took great pride in her work at the United States Air Force Academy. She worked there for many years and finished as the Chief of the Human Resource Office. Until the day she passed, she was passionate about every event, fly over, and ceremony.February 16, 1932 July 2, 2020CHARLOTTE DELANGEOn Thursday, July 2nd, 2020, Charlotte DeLange joined her late husband Bob. A few weeks before passing she said with her infectious smile "When it's time to go it's time to go! I know Bob will be happy to see me but also be annoyed I'm going to get his butt off the golf course!"Charlotte DeLange was born on February 16, 1932, in Price, UT to Dale Kinnaman and June Smith. She graduated from Idaho State University with a BS in sociology and psychology. Charlotte also completed graduate work in guidance and counseling and public administration. She married Robert (Bob) DeLange, her college sweetheart, on March 21, 1964, in Pocatello, ID. They eventually fell in love with and landed in Colorado. For many years they enjoyed playing host to family and friends who came to visit.Charlotte battled cancer for decades. She remained positive throughout and began to volunteer with the Susan G. Komen Foundation to help others going through breast cancer.Charlotte was a spirited woman who loved her husband Bob, pot-bellied pigs, and the Denver Broncos. Charlotte also loved all things wine! She was blessed with wonderful friends and enjoyed throwing the best parties in town.Charlotte is survived by her brother Theodore Kinnaman of Idaho Falls, ID and her brother and sister-in-law Paul and Theresa DeLange of Algona, IA. She is preceded in death by her husband Bob.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Silver Key or the Susan G. Komen Foundation.