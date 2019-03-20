Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Floello Dombrowski. View Sign

Dombrowski

CHARLOTTE FLOELLO DOMBROWSKI

July 31, 1946

March 14, 2019

Charlotte Floello Dombrowski passed away after a sudden illness on Thursday, March 14, 2019 with her husband of 46 years at her side. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother with a passion for reading, which she shared with everyone she loved.

Charlotte was born on July 31, 1946 to Jefferson Charles Dickerson and Syble Dickerson in Benton, Arkansas. She attended high school in Benton and graduated from the University of Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas. She married Steven Chester Dombrowski on July 18, 1972 at Patrick Air Force Base in Cape Canaveral, Florida. She raised two sons and welcomed two daughters-in-law and two grandchildren into the family. She taught in many schools and libraries in New Mexico, Washington, and Kansas before moving to Colorado Springs with her husband to retire.

As a lifelong educator and librarian, she shared her passion for reading by giving many books to her grandchildren and great nieces and nephews. She was known to many for her caring nature and generous spirit. She sewed beautiful doll clothes for her granddaughter that will be long-treasured, and she performed a great deal of volunteer work for local schools, libraries, and Saint Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, where she was a member. She was a talented cook, and her meals will be a source of many happy memories. She leaves behind a legacy of love.

She is preceded in death by parents Jefferson C. and Syble Dickerson, brother E.W. Dickerson, and brother-in-law James Webb. She is survived by her husband Steven, two sons: Brent Dombrowski (Sherry), and Steve "Chet" Dombrowski, Jr. (Julie), two grandchildren: Owen Dombrowski (age 12), and Elena Dombrowski (age 9), sister Barbara Webb, aunt Winnie Lee McNeeley, uncle M.H. Dickerson and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 with Rosary to follow at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 East Fountain Boulevard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Saint Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 8755 Scarborough Drive, with a reception to follow at the church. Due to Lent, please omit flowers and direct donations to Catholic Charities of Central Colorado or Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District.

Across the years

I will walk with you

In deep green forests;

On shores of sand:

And when our time

On earth is through

In heaven, too,

You will have

My hand.







1730 East Fountain Blvd.

Colorado Springs , CO 80910

(719) 634-1597

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close