Kinney

CHERRY CARTER KINNEY

August 25, 1935 June 9, 2020

Cherry Carter Kinney died on June 9, 2020 after a short illness. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John (Jack) Kinney and her daughter Kaylyn, both of Colorado Springs. Preceding her in death were her parents Harvey and Ruth Carter, former professors at Colorado College, and her brother Harvey Carter, a well-known rock climber. Cherry was a 1956 graduate of Colorado College and subsequently earned a Masters Degree from Stanford University in 1957, followed by a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Sociology from Indiana University in 1965.

As a professor, she taught at St. Lawrence University, State University College in Oneonta, N.Y., Hartwick College, and was Chair of the Department and Professor of Social Science at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Terre Haute, Indiana. A pioneer in assisting off-campus students, she devised a program in the early 80's whereby women could earn college degrees by submitting work by mail, which evolved into a modern online program.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80906.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store