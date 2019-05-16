Gillis
CHERYL ANN (PETERMAN) GILLIS
December 3, 1963 - May 12, 2019
Cheryl Ann Gillis, 55, passed away May 12, 2019. Cheryl was born in Lawton, OK. She loved the flat lands of Oklahoma, hunting in the mountains and everything- in-between. Cheryl was always ready for a sunny day ride on the motorcycle with Gary. Her smile was infectious, and her laughter made everyone smile. Most importantly Cheryl loved her family. Her love for her daughter was unparalled. Cheryl is survived by her husband Gary Gillis, her parents Bob and Mary Basham, her mother in-law Marie Gillis, sisters, Jody (Chris) Donaghy, Terry (Thomas) Meyer, brothers, Scott (Tanya) Peterman, Benjamin (Becki) Basham, step-sister Marsha (Gordon) Bell, step-brothers Bob (Gwenna) Basham, Eddie (Bellie) Basham, Uncle William Terry, grandchildren, William, Evelyn, and Knox Basham, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter Christa Crossno, sister-in-law Pam Gillis, and Father-in-law Leonard Gillis Jr.
Published in The Gazette on May 16, 2019