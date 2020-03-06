Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Kay Kort. View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 (719)-358-5128 Send Flowers Obituary

Kort

CHERYL "CHERI" KAY KORT

October 5, 1946 March 2, 2020

Cheryl "Cheri" Kay Kort, age 73, died peacefully with her husband by her side on March 2, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Cheri was born as the second of two daughters in Hastings, Nebraska to Eldon Benker and Dorothy (Fies) Benker.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Roger Kort; and lovingly remembered by her sons, Kevin and Mike Kort; daughter-in-law, Corenn Kort; and grandchildren, Hayden and Brynn Kort; as well as many, many nieces and nephews.

Cheri is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Wyona.

After they married and Roger finished college, they moved around going from Omaha, Nebraska then to Midland, Texas before settling for good in 1973 in Colorado Springs, and from that home they formed many friendships that lasted her entire lifetime.

Cheri spent countless hours in the bleachers and on the sidelines watching and cheering for her sons in football, baseball and basketball. She never missed any games and was always their number one fan! The support she so generously gave continued with her, attending many of her grandson's lacrosse games and her granddaughter's golf tournaments throughout the country.

Cheri loved to spend her time outdoors skiing and golfing, but her true passion was playing tennis, mostly at the Colorado Springs Country Club and the Colorado Springs Racquet Club. Her other love was to travel, having her bags packed at all times! She made several international trips with special friends, her favorite being the African Safari to Kenya and Tanzania. Cheri also loved her stateside getaways, whether it was with couples or with her girlfriends. Additionally, she also had a passion for her work which she proudly spent 25 years holding down the front desk/office for Dr. Cockrell, DDS.

Cheri was a deeply caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Her laugh and smile would always light up the room. Heaven is finally getting its MVP!

We want to thank the loving care and support she received from Holy Cross Lutheran Church where she was a member for 47 years, Sage Elder, Abode Hospice, and the Garden Ranch Assisted Living Home.

Memorial Service, 2:00PM, Monday, March 9, 2020, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4125 Constitution Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.

Reception to follow, Colorado Springs Country Club, 3333 Templeton Gap Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80907.

Memorial Contributions in Cheri's memory may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church,







KortCHERYL "CHERI" KAY KORTOctober 5, 1946 March 2, 2020Cheryl "Cheri" Kay Kort, age 73, died peacefully with her husband by her side on March 2, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.Cheri was born as the second of two daughters in Hastings, Nebraska to Eldon Benker and Dorothy (Fies) Benker.She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Roger Kort; and lovingly remembered by her sons, Kevin and Mike Kort; daughter-in-law, Corenn Kort; and grandchildren, Hayden and Brynn Kort; as well as many, many nieces and nephews.Cheri is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Wyona.After they married and Roger finished college, they moved around going from Omaha, Nebraska then to Midland, Texas before settling for good in 1973 in Colorado Springs, and from that home they formed many friendships that lasted her entire lifetime.Cheri spent countless hours in the bleachers and on the sidelines watching and cheering for her sons in football, baseball and basketball. She never missed any games and was always their number one fan! The support she so generously gave continued with her, attending many of her grandson's lacrosse games and her granddaughter's golf tournaments throughout the country.Cheri loved to spend her time outdoors skiing and golfing, but her true passion was playing tennis, mostly at the Colorado Springs Country Club and the Colorado Springs Racquet Club. Her other love was to travel, having her bags packed at all times! She made several international trips with special friends, her favorite being the African Safari to Kenya and Tanzania. Cheri also loved her stateside getaways, whether it was with couples or with her girlfriends. Additionally, she also had a passion for her work which she proudly spent 25 years holding down the front desk/office for Dr. Cockrell, DDS.Cheri was a deeply caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Her laugh and smile would always light up the room. Heaven is finally getting its MVP!We want to thank the loving care and support she received from Holy Cross Lutheran Church where she was a member for 47 years, Sage Elder, Abode Hospice, and the Garden Ranch Assisted Living Home.Memorial Service, 2:00PM, Monday, March 9, 2020, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4125 Constitution Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.Reception to follow, Colorado Springs Country Club, 3333 Templeton Gap Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80907.Memorial Contributions in Cheri's memory may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, www.holycrosscs.org , or The , Published in The Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.