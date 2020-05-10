Linthicum

CHERYL KAYE LINTHICUM

January 21, 1947 April 25, 2020

Our beloved wife, mother, and sister Cheryl Kaye Linthicum passed away peacefully on April 25th, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Cheryl was born on January 21, 1947 to Clayton and Roxenne Bruce in Colorado Springs. Cheryl grew up on the Westside, before moving to the east side of town and graduating from Wasson High School class of 1961.

Cheryl married Clark Linthicum on September 3, 1965. Once they found each other, they never parted from one another's side and together they began raising their family. Cheryl began volunteering for School District 11 at Taylor Elementary. In her stay at Taylor, she became enamored with the library and helping the students appreciate reading as much as she did. She became the school librarian and began her career at many elementary schools in District 11. Cheryl went on to help grow the imaginations of countless kids in the libraries of Taylor, Mark Twain, Washington and West Elementary schools. She loved working with the children and touched many lives sharing her love of reading. Students frequently approached her years after her retirement and together they would reminisce about their shared experiences. These encounters would often occur miles from where she met them and all-around town.

Cheryl is survived by her husband Clark, her sons Brian (Keeley) and Todd (Julie), 8 Grandchildren; Tara (Callie) Dunn, Joe Nanio, Nick Cheshire; Noah and Connor Linthicum; Connor (Audrey) and Travis (Sidney) Houtchens, Austin (Michael) Figge. With two Great Grandchildren Avery and Logan Houtchens. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Hazel Linthicum and two brothers Dennis (Joyce) Bruce and Randy (Heidi) Bruce. Cheryl was kind, full of life and always an outgoing person who never met a stranger and was widely regarded as "Everyone's Mom". Cheryl opened her door to many dog children over the years. She loved each and every one of these furry babies with all her heart. Cheryl also found joy in her crafts. Her favorite craft was making beautiful cards for every holiday, special occasion, and often just because she wanted to brighten someone's day. Her beautiful cards will carry her love and memories to everyone she touched for many years to come. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Cheryl's name.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store