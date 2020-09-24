TAYLORCHRISTA TAYLOROctober 27, 1937 September 11, 2020Christa has passed away on 9/11/20 at 9:10 AM. Born in Kelheim, Germany living through Hitler trying to take over, starving through it all. Christa in later years became the fastest seamstress in a sewing factory, she met her love, Charles P Taylor. Charles was deployed to Germany when they married. Christa and Chuck were married for 56 years. Christa was a co-owner of their business, J&S Alignment, and also a mother of 3. Loving animals, flowers and walks, she is survived by her brother Heiner, and sister Geisela; her sons Michael C Taylor and Eric Taylor, and her daughter Linda Nicholson; 4 grandsons and 2 great grandsons.She will be dearly missed, she was the shoe string of the family.A Memorial Service will be held on September 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, CO. Committal Service will be held on September 28, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, CO.