1/1
Christel S. Jennings
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennings
CHRISTEL S. JENNINGS
September 29, 1947 August 26, 2020
Christel S. Jennings 72 of Fountain, Colorado passed away on August 26, 2020, after struggling and fighting for three years with cancer.
She was born on September 29, 1947 in Climbach, Germany to the late Heinrich and Katrina Scheld.
Christel loved her church, Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, her friends and bowling.
She is survived by the love of her life of 51 years, Stewart Jennings, Daughters; Jennifer Leavitt and Renee Penner, Brothers; Walter and Robert Scheld as well 6 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren.
Christel is preceded in passing by her Brother, Werner Scheld.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church and will be laid to rest at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Christel's name to Rock of Ages Lutheran Church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dove-Witt Family Mortuary
6630 South US Highway
Fountain, CO 80817
7193904906
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 30, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sylvia Smith
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved