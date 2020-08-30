Jennings

CHRISTEL S. JENNINGS

September 29, 1947 August 26, 2020

Christel S. Jennings 72 of Fountain, Colorado passed away on August 26, 2020, after struggling and fighting for three years with cancer.

She was born on September 29, 1947 in Climbach, Germany to the late Heinrich and Katrina Scheld.

Christel loved her church, Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, her friends and bowling.

She is survived by the love of her life of 51 years, Stewart Jennings, Daughters; Jennifer Leavitt and Renee Penner, Brothers; Walter and Robert Scheld as well 6 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren.

Christel is preceded in passing by her Brother, Werner Scheld.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church and will be laid to rest at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Christel's name to Rock of Ages Lutheran Church.









