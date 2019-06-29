Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christina Ann Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brown

CHRISTINA "CHRIS" ANN BROWN

October 10th, 1952

June 4th, 2019

Christina Ann Brown, 66, left this life on June 4th, 2019 to start her next adventure. She ended this journey at home surrounded by her daughter and close friends.

Chris was born and raised in San Diego, CA for the first part of her life. She moved to the Tacoma, WA area in 1984. In 2001, she moved to Colorado Springs, CO.

She is survived by her children, Mark Cohen and Brianne Schankin, of Colorado Springs, CO. She is also survived by her siblings, Theresa McKittrick; and Dennis Brown; their spouses, children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wade and Georgette Brown and grandparents, Joseph and Georgette Schell.

She leaves her "family of choice", Penni Williams; Karen, Fred, Christina, and Sandy Lyda; Carla, Dallas and Darin Bowman; You will never know the depth of love and gratitude she held for you for all you did!

Next to the love of her family and friends was her love for animals. She joins Mouser, Murphy, and Molly.

Her hobbies included reading, going to the theater/ballet, ceramics, knitting/crocheting, scrapbooking, calligraphy, Disneyland, collecting Sorcerer Mickey items, and volunteering to help veterans, hospice patients, and animals. She loved to travel and had special memories of her trips to the British Isles, especially her first glimpse Ireland.

At her request, there will be no service and she will be cremated. Her ashes will be scattered over the ocean. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charitable organization.

The celebration of life will be held at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center on Saturday July 13th, 2019 from 11am-1pm MDT.





