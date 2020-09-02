Beyer
CHRISTINE ANN BEYER
October 27, 1947 March 18, 2020
Christine Ann Beyer, 72, died of pancreatic cancer on March 18, 2020. She wrote most of this obituary herself.
Chris was born in Minnesota on October 27, 1947, to Dr. Knobby and Del Beyer. Along with her two younger sisters, Jennifer and Sue, the family relocated to Colorado Springs in August of 1958, where Chris began her work career as an usherette at the old Chief Theater - they never should have torn it down!
Chris began teaching in District 11 in 1969 as a Physical Education and Health teacher. After many different wild, challenging, and rewarding job assignments she retired from the District in 2000 after 31 years of service. It was then she "lucked" into a 20-year career doing teacher workshops across the United States, in every case meeting wonderful teachers committed to the success of each student. There is hope for education!
Chris was forever grateful to cross paths with Dr. Jim and Pat Orban. Being an international volunteer with his organization, CHILDRENS' INTERNATIONAL DENTAL PROJECT, took her to places she could not have imagined: Argentina, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Nepal, Senegal, South Africa, Madagascar, Galapagos Islands, Kenya, Nicaragua, and India. Chris's independent travel included England, Ireland, Morocco, Switzerland, Italian Dolomites, Australia, New Zealand, The Holy Land, and the Netherlands. Having travelled to these faraway places, one thing Chris knew for sure: "The children are our future everywhere. Treat them well."
Chris rode her bicycle from coast to coast with other breast cancer survivors to raise funds for the cause. She completed the first of several sprint triathlons at age 65 (Komen Tri for the Cure).
A beloved son, Rob, came into Chris's life when he was just four years old. Being his mother was Chris's deepest honor and true accomplishment. Rob is kindhearted, thoughtful, a true friend, and, above all, loving. He is a remarkable young man.
And then there was the beloved cabin where many of you have put your feet on the trails and your seats on the deck to enjoy and contemplate nature's beauty. Chris often thought the cabin was just four walls unless it was brimming with the chatter and laughter of friends. Sharing it with many of you was one of her greatest joys.
Chris was a full participant in life. She belonged to many groups, and gave fully of her leadership and organizational skills. The Friends of Cheyenne Canyon, Book Club, Treeline Trekkers, Sunrise Walkers, Half the Sky Giving Circle, Triathlon Group, Carroll Lakes Association, Pikes Peak Threshold Singers, and the Soup Kitchen, among many others, are groups who benefitted from her enthusiastic involvement. She well and truly made the world a better place.
Donations in honor of Chris may be made to the Colorado Springs Fly Fishing Club (her cabin group) or to The Friends of Cheyenne Canyon.
A memorial service will be held outdoors at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at First Lutheran Church (1515 N. Cascade). Masks and social distancing are requested. The service will also be livestreamed on YouTube. To watch online, go to YouTube at the time of the service and search for FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH COLORADO SPRINGS. As well as being livestreamed the service will be recorded and available for viewing on YouTube for the following 30 days.
If you would like to make a donation in Chris's name, the organizations she suggested are:
-- The COLORADO SPRINGS FLY CASTING CLUB (checks made out to the club (non- deductible ) to be mailed to Carter Laing, Treasurer, 10768 W. Vista View Dr., Littleton, CO. 80127). This is Chris's cabin community.
-- The Friends of Cheyenne Canon - donations received at cheyennecanon.org