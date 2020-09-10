LyonsCHRISTINE O. LYONSMarch 5, 1950 September 5, 2020Christine Oakley Lyons passed away at her home in Colorado Springs, Colorado on September 5, 2020, at the age of 70.Christine "Chris" was born on March 5, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri to Sally (Pomeroy) and Forrest Oakley. She graduated from Collinsville High School in 1968. She moved to Colorado, in 1973, where she graduated from the Colorado School of Banking, working at Academy Boulevard Bank (Central) and Pioneer Bank. She met her husband, Thomas Ralph Lyons III "Tom" and they married in 1983. Their work took them to Columbia and Australia. During her time in Australia she began a career in education before returning home to Colorado Springs. Chris worked for Colorado Springs District 11, at Jenkins Middle School and Doherty High School, as a Severe Needs Special Education Assistant for 15 years before enjoying retirement in 2015.Chris enjoyed crafting, camping, teaching, gardening, organizing and most of all spoiling her grandchildren.Chris is survived by her husband, Tom; sons: Matthew O. Eckert "Matt" and his wife Laura, Thomas Ralph Lyons IV "Casey"; and her grandchildren: Ella, Bradley, Shelby, Jameson and Evelyn Eckert. She is also survived by her siblings: Stephen Oakley (Deborah), Elaine Presson, Eleanor Sanchez and Margaret Cvik (Steve). She will be missed by all her sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.A visitation will be on September 10, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 with the Rosary to follow at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. 80910.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on September 11, 2020 at 10:30 at Saint Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 8755 Scarborough Drive 80920.Immediately following the Mass, a gravesite service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expy. 80903.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy's Gate Food Pantry.