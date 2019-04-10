Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine T. Newman. View Sign

Newman

CHRISTINE T. NEWMAN

April 29, 1935

Christine was born in Leitmaritz, Czechoslovakia, April 29th, 1935 to Johann and Emma Hartmann.

When she was 11 years old, her parents were forced to leave their homeland. They stopped in Landshut, Germany, where she resided until she married George F. Newman, of Birmingham Alabama, on June 28th 1957, in Wert, Germany. George was in the Air Force and they lived in various locations overseas and in the U.S until he retired in 1975.

Christine is survived by her daughter, Eveline Newman, son, John Newman, grandson, Stephen Pickens and his wife, Rachel; grandson, Jeremy Pickens and his wife, Kelly; a granddaughter, Laura Pickens; six great grandchildren, Alyssa, Tyler, Seth, Emily, Abigail and Ethan, and 3 step grandchildren, Rylen, Conor and Mason.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emma Hartmann (Sept 9,1972), Johann Hartmann (January 18,1974), a grand-daughter, Laura Elizabeth Pickens (July 15, 1982), and her husband, George Newman (May 26,2000).

Christine was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She found joy in music, books, flowers and anything in nature. She had an infectious laugh and had a great sense of humor. She was happiest seeing her family happy! She will be truly missed, though we know she is walking streets of gold with our loved ones that met her when she arrived in Heaven.

A celebration of life will be held at Chapel of Memories, April 13th at 10:00am, 829 S. Hancock Ave.





829 South Hancock

Colorado Springs , CO 80903

Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019

