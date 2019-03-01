Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Austin Yalongo Vigil. View Sign

Yalongo Vigil

CHRISTOPHER AUSTIN YALONGO VIGIL

February 12, 2019

Christopher Austin Yalongo-Vigil, of Colorado Springs, lost his battle with cancer and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas. He was a 2014 graduate of Widefield High School, where he was a member of the football team, baseball team, and the band. Christopher was currently enrolled at Colorado Technical University and was one class away from completing his Bachelor's degree in Business.

Christopher truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with family and friends, watching football and baseball, going to the gym, and spending time with his sisters. He had the uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.

Christopher is survived by his father and step-mother David and Gwen Vigil; his mother Elizabeth Yalongo and his step-father Michael Hixson; his brother Isaiah and his sisters Alyssa, Mia, Jasmine, and Serenity; his uncles Ray, Alex, and Eric; his paternal grandparents, Donald and Silvia Vigil, and his maternal grandparents, Michael and Satien Yalongo. He is also survived by his many friends, family, and friends that he chose to be family.

Christopher's memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs. Date and time for funeral will be announced at a later date. Family, friends, and others whose lives Christopher touched are invited to attend his memorial service.





