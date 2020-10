Or Copy this URL to Share

CHRISTOPHER BEARDEN Oct. 14, 1985 Oct. 23, 2005 Happy Birthday in heaven! All of us miss you very much. Time has passed but not our love for you! Love, Mom, Abby, Jillian, your family and friends.

