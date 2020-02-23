Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home 1830 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-475-8303 Memorial service 5:00 PM Evergreen Funeral Home 1830 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roberts

CHRISTOPHER CORWIN ROBERTS

July 23, 1965

February 19, 2020

An angel has returned to Heaven. Christopher Corwin Roberts, 54, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in a car accident. He did not suffer.

Chris was born in Fort Collins on July 23, 1965, the youngest son of Lt. Col. Archibald Edward Roberts and Doris White Roberts. He graduated from Rocky Mountain High School in 1983. After high school, Chris joined the Army Reserves, married the love of his life and continued his education.

He began his career as a

He leaves behind his loving wife of thirty years, Karen Roberts and their three sons, Zach, Nick, and Jay; his two brothers Guy and Charles and their families; many nieces and nephews; and the countless students and athletes he helped foster.

Chris is preceded in death by his father and mother. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, February 24th, at Evergreen Funeral Home, 1830 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, for family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life, to be determined at a later date, for all those whom he impacted through his life of teaching and coaching.







RobertsCHRISTOPHER CORWIN ROBERTSJuly 23, 1965February 19, 2020An angel has returned to Heaven. Christopher Corwin Roberts, 54, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in a car accident. He did not suffer.Chris was born in Fort Collins on July 23, 1965, the youngest son of Lt. Col. Archibald Edward Roberts and Doris White Roberts. He graduated from Rocky Mountain High School in 1983. After high school, Chris joined the Army Reserves, married the love of his life and continued his education.He began his career as a schoolteacher and started his family with his wife Karen. He spent the bulk of his teaching career in Falcon and Colorado Springs. He also coached year-round: football, basketball and track. Helping young people was truly his passion. He was beloved by all who know him. His latest endeavor was teaching in the youth prison system.He leaves behind his loving wife of thirty years, Karen Roberts and their three sons, Zach, Nick, and Jay; his two brothers Guy and Charles and their families; many nieces and nephews; and the countless students and athletes he helped foster.Chris is preceded in death by his father and mother. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, February 24th, at Evergreen Funeral Home, 1830 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, for family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life, to be determined at a later date, for all those whom he impacted through his life of teaching and coaching. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Teachers Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close