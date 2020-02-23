Roberts
CHRISTOPHER CORWIN ROBERTS
July 23, 1965
February 19, 2020
An angel has returned to Heaven. Christopher Corwin Roberts, 54, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in a car accident. He did not suffer.
Chris was born in Fort Collins on July 23, 1965, the youngest son of Lt. Col. Archibald Edward Roberts and Doris White Roberts. He graduated from Rocky Mountain High School in 1983. After high school, Chris joined the Army Reserves, married the love of his life and continued his education.
He began his career as a schoolteacher and started his family with his wife Karen. He spent the bulk of his teaching career in Falcon and Colorado Springs. He also coached year-round: football, basketball and track. Helping young people was truly his passion. He was beloved by all who know him. His latest endeavor was teaching in the youth prison system.
He leaves behind his loving wife of thirty years, Karen Roberts and their three sons, Zach, Nick, and Jay; his two brothers Guy and Charles and their families; many nieces and nephews; and the countless students and athletes he helped foster.
Chris is preceded in death by his father and mother. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, February 24th, at Evergreen Funeral Home, 1830 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, for family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life, to be determined at a later date, for all those whom he impacted through his life of teaching and coaching.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020