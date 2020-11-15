ClarkCHRISTOPHER J.T. CLARKJanuary 30, 1955 November 4, 2020Chris passed away on November 4, 2020. He grew up as a military brat, graduated from Gaithersburg HS, Duke University (BS in Chemistry), and University of New Mexico (MBA). After college, Chris worked for Texas Oil and Gas and then Conoco before deciding that his real passion was working in the financial services industry as an investment advisor. He lived in Colorado Springs for 33 years working at PaineWebber, UBS, and his own company, Chris Clark Capital Management. Chris loved fly-fishing in the rivers and streams in Colorado. He was very much loved and respected by his many friends and family. Chris is survived by his wife Mary, children Geoff and Rachel, mother Barbara, brother Tom and sister Kathleen Sandberg. Memorial donations may be made to Christ's Kitchen, P.O. Box 3391, Victoria, TX 77901.