Christopher J.T. Clark
1955 - 2020
Clark
CHRISTOPHER J.T. CLARK
January 30, 1955 November 4, 2020
Chris passed away on November 4, 2020. He grew up as a military brat, graduated from Gaithersburg HS, Duke University (BS in Chemistry), and University of New Mexico (MBA). After college, Chris worked for Texas Oil and Gas and then Conoco before deciding that his real passion was working in the financial services industry as an investment advisor. He lived in Colorado Springs for 33 years working at PaineWebber, UBS, and his own company, Chris Clark Capital Management. Chris loved fly-fishing in the rivers and streams in Colorado. He was very much loved and respected by his many friends and family. Chris is survived by his wife Mary, children Geoff and Rachel, mother Barbara, brother Tom and sister Kathleen Sandberg. Memorial donations may be made to Christ's Kitchen, P.O. Box 3391, Victoria, TX 77901.




Published in The Gazette on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cappadona Funeral Home
1020 E. Fillmore Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
(719) 520-1817
November 15, 2020
I worked with Chris at PaineWebber during the 1980s and I enjoyed his sense of humor and his wit, as well as his knowledge of the financial services industry. We had a good time during those years of stock brokerage in Colorado Springs. My thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.

Ron Rubin
Friend
