Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher L. Bowman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bowman

CHRISTOPHER L. BOWMAN

November 1, 1971 February 23, 2020

Family & friends are welcome to attend the service at Memorial Gardens 3825 Airport Rd on Saturday February 29 at 1200 (noon). He is survived by his wife Bernadette, son Tre (Nasaiko), daughter Esperanza, mother in-law Orlinda Rael, aunt Stephanie Williams-Ewens (Wayne), brothers in-law Angel Rael (Susan) & John Rael (Denise), "blood brother" Gerald Freeman & nina Joann Garcia. In Heaven he will join his parents Jimmy & Joyce Bowman as well as his son Dante. He attended CSU Pueblo where he met the love of his wife "Bern". At the time of his death, the two were married for 18 years (28 Total). Please join us in celebrating the life of a truly remarkable individual.







BowmanCHRISTOPHER L. BOWMANNovember 1, 1971 February 23, 2020Family & friends are welcome to attend the service at Memorial Gardens 3825 Airport Rd on Saturday February 29 at 1200 (noon). He is survived by his wife Bernadette, son Tre (Nasaiko), daughter Esperanza, mother in-law Orlinda Rael, aunt Stephanie Williams-Ewens (Wayne), brothers in-law Angel Rael (Susan) & John Rael (Denise), "blood brother" Gerald Freeman & nina Joann Garcia. In Heaven he will join his parents Jimmy & Joyce Bowman as well as his son Dante. He attended CSU Pueblo where he met the love of his wife "Bern". At the time of his death, the two were married for 18 years (28 Total). Please join us in celebrating the life of a truly remarkable individual. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close