Bowman
CHRISTOPHER L. BOWMAN
November 1, 1971 February 23, 2020
Family & friends are welcome to attend the service at Memorial Gardens 3825 Airport Rd on Saturday February 29 at 1200 (noon). He is survived by his wife Bernadette, son Tre (Nasaiko), daughter Esperanza, mother in-law Orlinda Rael, aunt Stephanie Williams-Ewens (Wayne), brothers in-law Angel Rael (Susan) & John Rael (Denise), "blood brother" Gerald Freeman & nina Joann Garcia. In Heaven he will join his parents Jimmy & Joyce Bowman as well as his son Dante. He attended CSU Pueblo where he met the love of his wife "Bern". At the time of his death, the two were married for 18 years (28 Total). Please join us in celebrating the life of a truly remarkable individual.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020