LowellCHRISTOPHER RICHARD LOWELLOctober 11, 1942 July 14, 2020Christopher Richard Lowell, beloved husband, daddy, step-dad, teacher, student, historian, mentor, adviser, friend, linguist, drummer, chef, Francophile, ham, mensch, actor, director, and international performer took his final bow on Bastille Day, July 14, 2020.Born October 11, 1942 in New York City to parents Richard and Norma, he studied French and theatre, earning degrees from Dickinson College and Colgate University. Lifelong scholar, teacher, and actor, Chris mentored countless students and actors.In his last fifteen years, he brought the life, philosophy, wit, and accomplishments of Benjamin Franklin to audiences across the United States and France. Chris' interwoven passions for France, theatre, history, and language arose from a deep affection, a fascination, for people. While his passions drove him to pursue excellence in every undertaking, his deeply humanist side was what made him a generous actor-director, careful and insightful historian, and beloved teacher and mentor, well beyond the collective forty-two years he spent on faculty at Cazenovia High School (Cazenovia, NY), Chestnut Hill Academy (Philadelphia, PA), Fountain Valley School of Colorado (Colorado Springs, CO), Lycee Amiral Ronac'h (Brest, France), Williston Northampton (Easthampton, MA), and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (Colorado Springs, CO).He will be remembered for his quick wit, easy laugh, embrace of all things cultural, the quality of his relationships, and the intense personal presence he devoted to everyone, years after professional responsibility dictated. For those in his life, he forever offered his heart and house. Chris' family will treasure the boundless love, inspiration, encouragement, support, and culinary delights he provided.He will be greatly missed by all, especially by his surviving wife, Sue; his kids, Laura, Barbi, and Jennifer; his step-kids, Burton and Clara; and his nine grandkids.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when an in-person gathering can offer more joy than risk.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chris' memory may be made to the UCCS Theatreworks, Fountain Valley School of Colorado, or Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation.