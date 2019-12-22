Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Sean Simpson. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Viewing 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Pikes Peak Brewing Company 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive Monument , CO View Map Funeral Mass 1:00 PM Air Force Community Center Chapel 5134 Cathedral Dr View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Simpson

CHRISTOPHER SEAN SIMPSON

May 31, 1965 December 16, 2019

Our beloved Chris (affectionately known as "Cheeks"), passed away at home in Monument, CO, after a brief but courageous fight against cancer. Preceded in death by his father, Gerald (Jerry) Simpson. Survived by his wife, Roxy, sons, Cullen and Kael and mother, Marilyn Montreux, many aunts, uncles and cousins and an immeasurable number of friends.

Chris was that rare person, a miracle really, who changed the lives of those lucky enough to know him. He did it through his innate goodness, willingness to help, and open heart to all. When you were with Chris, you were going to have fun; he would genuinely laugh at your jokes, listen to your story, regale you with a few stories of his own, and never judge. You were sure to leave his presence happy and fulfilled. And because of his magnetic personality, Chris was blessed with many friends; not five or ten, hundreds. No one who knew Chris called him an acquaintance; he was either a great friend or a best friend.

Chris fulfilled his motto of "living life to the fullest."

A public viewing will be held on Dec 26th, 3PM - 7PM at Swan-Law Funeral Directors (501 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO, 80903.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Pikes Peak Brewing Company (1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, CO, 80132) starting at 6PM on December 26th, 2019.

A Funeral Mass will be held on December 27th, 2019 at 1PM at the Air Force Community Center Chapel, 5134 Cathedral Dr, United States Air Force Academy. Burial will follow immediately after the Mass at the USAFA Cemetery. You will be required to show your driver's license to access the base.







