Gann

He is survived by his most loving wife Darlene Gann, daughter Deborah (Edward) Kost, sons Claire Jr. (Laura) Gann, Wade (Cathy) Gann, Bryan Gann, Tim Gann, Troy Gann, a brother Larry (Sharon) Gann and sisters Betty Barnett and Judy Deets, as well as 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

November 24, 1942 June 26, 2020

CLAIRE ALFRED GANN

A longtime Colorado Springs Westsider died peacefully at home on June 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Claire was born on November 24, 1942 in Oakland California to Clarence Henry Gann and Harriet Genevieve Harvey. Claire was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathy Lewis and Mary Alice Gene Gann.

He retired from Leiser Painting and Decorating after 42 years.

Claire had a passion for the great outdoors especially hunting, fishing, camping and riding ATVs.

He enjoyed real country music, two stepping, gambling and Honky Tonkin.

Family and friends are welcome to attend Claire's celebration of life on July 11th at 2:00 p.m. at 2629 Bott Ave.







