DuBoisCLAIRE DUBOISAugust 24, 1921 November 20, 2020Claire DuBois (aka Clara Beulah Hixson) passed away peacefully the morning of November 20th with family at her side.Born August 24, 1921, Claire grew up in Oklahoma with thirteen brothers and sisters.Music was a joy in the household with much singing, and piano and guitar playing. This fostered a love of music which she was able to pursue with great satisfaction and diligence most of her life.She was blessed with a beautiful Lyric Soprano voice which brought great joy to a great number of people for many years. She perfected the art to such a degree that she was able to master some of the most demanding roles in opera, as well as other varieties and styles of music, centering her attention on the many opportunities available to her, principally in Colorado Springs, but extending throughout the state of Colorado.She is survived by a son, Don, a daughter, Linda, a grandson, Brian, a brother, Paul (and wife, Betty), and many other wonderful extended family members.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910.