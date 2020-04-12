Woudenberg
CLAIRE LENORE WOUDENBERG
April 21, 1948
April 4, 2020
Claire Lenore Woudenberg, of Colorado Springs, passed April 4, 2020. She was born in Paterson New Jersey to Albert and Gertrude Rienstra. She married Charles A. Woudenberg on April 21, 1948.
Claire graduated from Eastern Academy and Blair Business College, and became a private secretary for the treasurer of Harmon Color Works, a large chemical corporation in New Jersey. In 1972 she moved with her family to Colorado Springs where she helped Charles start a printing company called Academy Printing. They were expecting to celebrate 72 years of marriage on April 21, 2020.
Claire's oldest son is William Charles (Sharon), followed by Thomas Glenn and Carol Joy (Kirby) Zeller. Her four grandchildren are Julie (Jared) Dobbins, Sarah Woudenberg, Kory (Stephanie) Zeller and Evan Zeller; and her three great grandsons are Parker Dobbins, Everette Dobbins and Sias Zeller.
She was a member of Pulpit Rock Church and was involved in leading groups at Bible Study Fellowship.
Claire gained many loving friends while faithfully serving her Lord through the years, and will be missed by many those who treasured their friendship. She is now in Heaven, at home with her Lord.
Due to the restrictions during the pandemic, an interment will be held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery and an memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.cappadonafh.com for Claire's full story.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020