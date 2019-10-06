Tudor
She enjoyed golf, playing cards, reading, knitting and especially painting.
1/11/35 - 9/26/19
CLARA ELIZABETH (DIECKMANN) TUDOR
Clara, 84, passed away in her sleep in Green Valley, Arizona after her third battle with cancer.
Clara was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Ferdinand and Irma (Becky) Dieckmann. She met Ron Tudor at the University of Cincinnati and married in November of 1954. During Ron's time in the Air Force, they travelled through the US and Europe raising their 5 children.
She and Ron began splitting their time between Monument, Colorado and Green Valley, Arizona until finally settling in Green Valley full time after Ron's death in 2006. She found a 2nd love in Bill Griggs and he was her companion more than 11 years until her passing.
Clara is survived by all five of her children: Rick and Debbie Tudor; Sue Dallas; Liz (Betsy) Wilson; Ken and Megan Tudor; and Doug and Vicki Tudor and grandchildren: Megan & Jacob Dunklee; Samantha Tudor; Shane Rice. She is also survived by her sister, Emmy Hartkemeier of Cincinnati, Ohio, as well as many other family members around the country.
Clara was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019