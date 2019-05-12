Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Lucretia Conzelman Frisbee. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary



CLARA LUCRETIA CONZELMAN FRISBEE

Decemebr 20, 1940 May 6, 2019

Clara Frisbee was called to her eternal home in heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 6, 2019.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 14th, 5:00-7:00pm at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs.

A celebration of Clara's life will be held Wednesday, May 15th, 11:00am at Spring Valley Chapel, 13944 S Spring Valley Rd, Larkspur with Pastor Mark DeBolt and Pastor Dean Francini officiating. A committal will follow at Spring Valley Cemetery.

Clara was born December 20, 1940 in Sundance, Wyoming to Glenn and Effie Conzelman. She grew up on a ranch at Devils Tower, Wyoming along with her three brothers; Paul, Dean and Dick.

After graduating from Hulett High School she moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado where she worked as an Administrative Assistant to many businesses in the area. She married Harry Frisbee and they moved to Monument, Colorado.

Clara loved music, was a good cook and could mix up some good meals. She was a gardener and spent lots of time there. She loved having family around.

She served her Lord wherever and whenever she could, from teaching Sunday school, being involved in His ministry and working as church secretary. She also played the piano for church services.

She leaves behind her three sons Robert, Randall and Raymond; a daughter Renee; son-in-law Dave; four grandchildren Amber Carberry and her husband Taylor Carberry, Zach Lacey and his wife April Lacey, Kyle Frisbee and Adrienne Frisbee; three great grandchildren Trystin, Annabelle and Deklen Carberry; and one great grandchild expected in August.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harry; a brother Paul; and her parents Glenn and Effie Conzelman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Victory Baptist Church, 325 2nd St, Ste. X, Monument, CO 80132 or to Solid Rock Deaf Baptist Church, 1301 S 8th St, Ste. 116, Colorado Springs, CO 80905.







