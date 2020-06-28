Scott

CLARENCE "SCOTTY" EDWARD SCOTT

October 29, 1932 June 15, 2020

SSGT, US ARMY, RETIRED

KOREAN & VIETNAM VETERAN

Scotty passed away in Hospice care from complications with COPD & blood clots. He was the first of three children born to Clarence Scott & Elsie Avant Ervin of Boston MA.

Scotty was preceded in death by his parents, his two sisters, Carol J. Scott and Shirley L. Arlene & two uncles. He leaves behind his wife Jeri & his daughters Geraldine Scott-Roots of Maryland, Althea Campbell Of MA, Nadene F. Scott of CA and a stepdaughter Robin Preston of Massachusetts

Scotty served in the MA National Guard from 1949 to 1955 then joined the army in 1959 and retired in 1978. Scotty loved the mountains so when he retired, he moved to Colorado Springs and stayed. His favorite pastime was shopping. He loved cars and owned many of them in his lifetime. He loved to listen to jazz music and tell stories about his time in the army.

A special thank you to the team of Colorado Palliative & Hospice Care personnel that rendered assistance in his final days.







