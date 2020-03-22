Kaizer

On the morning of January 29, 2020, Claudia (Sziich) Kaizer passed away peacefully at home with her children around her and was reunited with her husband, Killian, in heaven. Claudia was 83. She married Killian Thomas Kaizer in1957. Claudia is survived by her three children, Mary Ann (Roy Koontz), Theresa (Tim Privette), and Bill (Cara), five grandchildren, Amber, Erin (Nick) , Nicholas (Becky), Ryan (Kayla) and Matt,and seven great-grandchildren Shelby, Josh, JR, Ava, Olivia, Liam and Nolan. Claudia enjoyed camping, boating, reading, gardening and going to casinos. She was a formidable Skip-Bo player. She loved baking, especially with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren during the holidays. She was famous among family and friends for her fried chicken. Claudia moved from Colorado to Arizona with her daughter and son-in-law in 2018 and loved the warm weather and beautiful mountain and desert landscapes. A Celebration of Life and Inurnment will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral 26 W. Kiowa St. Colorado Springs, Colorado.





