Hill, USAF, (Ret.)
SMSGT CLAY K. HILL, USAF, (RET.)
December 28, 1933
March 2, 2020
Clay K. Hill passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020.
He was born in Marshall, Texas.
When Clay was very young, the family moved to Charleston, South Carolina. He grew up there, and after high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served for twenty-two years. After the Air Force he was employed by Baker-Nunn Space Track. Clay then went to work in Denver, Colorado at Martin Marietta.
When he left Martin Marietta he was finally free to spend his days doing the thing he loved most, golfing. During that period, Clay made four hole-in-ones, which is a great achievement for any golfer. He loved the game and played every chance he had.
Clay is survived by his wife, Joyce, they were married for sixty-five years. They had three sons, Jeffrey Allen Hill of Sparks, Nevada, Randall Leslie (Niki) Hill of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Russell Lee (Ann) Hill of Dallas, Texas. He is survived by his sister, Betty Grace, of Charleston, South Carolina; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Clay F. Hill and Blanche Hill; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral Service, 10:30AM, Friday, March 6, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.
Graveside Service, 1:00PM, Friday, March 6, 2020, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020