Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clayton Verne Reher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reher

CLAYTON VERNE REHER

January 16, 1929 June 30, 2019

Clayton Verne Reher of Colorado Springs passed away on June 30, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born to Hugo and Olga Reher on January 16, 1929 in Doniphan, Nebraska.

Clayton proudly served in the US Coast Guard as Radar Seaman, 1951-1954.

On September 11, 1948 Clayton was married to his high school sweetheart, Ila Mae Ehnes, who preceded him in death in 1984.

On October 16, 1993, Clayton was married to Margaret Jean (Clark) Char, who survives. Other survivors include his children, Barry (Susan) Reher, Mary (Gerhard) Heller, Richard Reher, Catherine (Charles) Gullette, and Terri McPherson; also sister, Jacqueline Pollock and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at 4825 Old Farm Dr on Sunday, July 14 at 2:00 pm.





Published in The Gazette from July 11 to July 12, 2019

