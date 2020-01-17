Blakemore
CLEO THOMAS BLAKEMORE
February 28, 1918 January 11, 2020
Cleo Thomas Blakemore, a Missouri resident for the past 3 years, passed away on January 11, 2020 in Hermitage, Missouri. He was formerly a resident of Colorado Springs for 30 years.
Cleo was born on February 28, 1918 to Oce Albert Blakemore and Dora Janet (Stroud) Blakemore in Havana, Kansas. He married Lucinda M. Scammey on November 8, 1945 in Independence, Kansas. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, retiring after 30 years as a Sergeant Major.
He is survived by his children: Joyce Sonnenberg, Linda Owen, and Thomas Blakemore; his sister, Lola Hubler; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucinda.
A visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910. Entombment will be at Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum, Garden of Angels.
Memorials in Cleo's name may be made to the .
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020