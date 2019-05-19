Stahl
CLIFFORD A. STAHL
1941 - 2019
A good man's journey through life ended May 12, 2019.
A loving husband to Carolyn, dad to Robert (deceased), David (Michele) and Clifford R. Grandfather to Daniel and Ryan.
In later years, he delighted in his garden and could be seen every spring planting new bulbs and new shrubs. He showed his love by cooking great meals for his family. Cliff loved to see everyone sitting around the table, laughing and eating.
Cliff was a proud soldier with twenty years in the U.S. Army. He served during the Vietnam War but if you asked him, he said he would do it all again because he loved this country.
He is so missed by the ones who loved him. May God grant him peace!
The family will welcome friends to come and share stories about Cliff at Mountain View Mortuary located at 2350 Montebello Square Dr. Colorado Springs, CO on Tuesday, June 04, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm with military honors at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
To view full obituary go online to www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2019