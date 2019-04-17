Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde E. Roe. View Sign

Roe

CLYDE E ROE

February 8th, 1950 April 11, 2019

Clyde Roe of Black Forest, CO passed away on Thursday, April 11th at the age of 69 years old.

Clyde was born on February 8th, 1950 to Anna Dugan and Pearl Roe. A native of Black Forest, Clyde worked for the El Paso County D.O.T. for over 30 years. During this time, he was a blade operator as well as a supervisor. Clyde also was a volunteer of the Black Forest fire department for over 20 years.

Clyde had many hobbies. He enjoyed attending tractor pulls as well as running his beloved 1948 Ford Tractor. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and of course, going to Cripple Creek.

Clyde is survived by his wife of 47 years, Connie, brother Willie, son CW (Jena), daughter Traci (Aaron),7 grandchildren, 2 great grandsons, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will be hosting a celebration to honor his memory this summer. The family is grateful for the outpouring of support and asks that no floral arrangements be sent.





RoeCLYDE E ROEFebruary 8th, 1950 April 11, 2019Clyde Roe of Black Forest, CO passed away on Thursday, April 11th at the age of 69 years old.Clyde was born on February 8th, 1950 to Anna Dugan and Pearl Roe. A native of Black Forest, Clyde worked for the El Paso County D.O.T. for over 30 years. During this time, he was a blade operator as well as a supervisor. Clyde also was a volunteer of the Black Forest fire department for over 20 years.Clyde had many hobbies. He enjoyed attending tractor pulls as well as running his beloved 1948 Ford Tractor. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and of course, going to Cripple Creek.Clyde is survived by his wife of 47 years, Connie, brother Willie, son CW (Jena), daughter Traci (Aaron),7 grandchildren, 2 great grandsons, and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will be hosting a celebration to honor his memory this summer. The family is grateful for the outpouring of support and asks that no floral arrangements be sent. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close