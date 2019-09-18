Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clydie Mae Price. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs Send Flowers Obituary

Price

CLYDIE MAE PRICE

Clydie Mae Price, 88, of Colorado Springs was born to Ruth Simpson and Clyde Beacham in Shreveport, LA. She was raised in Louisiana and lived in Colorado Springs for the last 53 years. She enjoyed an active life, playing tennis well into her senior years. Her greatest joys were hosting family gatherings around a Thanksgiving feast.

Clydie is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert L. Price; her daughter Laura Paquin; her sons, Steve and Brian Price; and grandchildren, Christie Price, Justin Price, Alexandra Paquin, and Keaton Paquin.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday., Sept. 22nd at First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs.





