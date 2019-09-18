Price
CLYDIE MAE PRICE
Clydie Mae Price, 88, of Colorado Springs was born to Ruth Simpson and Clyde Beacham in Shreveport, LA. She was raised in Louisiana and lived in Colorado Springs for the last 53 years. She enjoyed an active life, playing tennis well into her senior years. Her greatest joys were hosting family gatherings around a Thanksgiving feast.
Clydie is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert L. Price; her daughter Laura Paquin; her sons, Steve and Brian Price; and grandchildren, Christie Price, Justin Price, Alexandra Paquin, and Keaton Paquin.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday., Sept. 22nd at First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019