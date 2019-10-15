Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CMSGT USAF Daniel J. (Ret.) O''Connell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

O'Connell, CMSGT USAF (Ret)

DANIEL J. O'CONNELL, CMSGT USAF (RET)

October 11, 2019

Daniel J. O'Connell, CMSGT USAF (Ret) passed away on October 11, 2019. His children Cindy (Max), Susan (Jay), Mark (Shari), Mary Danny, Doug (Robin) and Thea, twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, survive him. He is also survived by his brother David O'Connell (Patricia) of Kingston, MA, his goddaughter Donna Connolly, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dan was born in Dorchester, MA and grew up the projects of Roxbury. He joined the Air Force in December of 1950 and married Theanella Connolly in October of 1951. Thea preceded him in death.

After many stateside assignments and tours in Germany and Taiwan, Dan retired after 30 years. He was soon employed by Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Protocol. He retired from Protocol as the Director in 1991.

Dan was very involved in The Retired Enlisted Association on a local and national level. He was the President and manager of the local TREA, Chapter 1 on several different occasions. He was also involved in the Senior Citizens League, for which he was honored by the United States House of Representatives.

He loved to travel and visited Ireland, Sweden, Romania, Russia and of course, all over these United States.

"A heart is not judged by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by others." L. Frank Baum

Our love for him is huge. He was a great dad. We will miss him forever.

All the O'Connell children would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful staff at MacKenzie Place, from the wait staff, who always found time to get him his treats and beer, to the extraordinary women in Memory Care. You truly went above and beyond to make dad's time there special. Our gratitude is unbounded.

A Memorial Mass will be held for Dan on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2318 N. Cascade Ave., 80907.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Mackenzie Place Employee Fund, 1605 Elm Creek View, Colorado Springs, CO 80907.







