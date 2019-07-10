Jaeger
CONNIE MARY (NORTON) JAEGER
August 12,1924
July 3,2019
Connie Mary (Norton) Jaeger was born August 12,1924 in Hastings, NE. She died July 3,2019 in Colo. Springs. She is preceded in death by her husband Clarence, her parents Benjamin and Magdalena, sister Virginia and brother Jerry.
She is survived by her daughters Lori (Joe) Nunke, Lisa (Don) Fleischauer, Grandchildren Dee-O-Gee, Sarah (David) Maples, Lee Fleischauer. Her 3 Great-Grandchildren Michael, Jaxon, Jordan.
Connie was a volunteer at Memorial Hospital and served on several Hospital Boards. Connie and Clarence loved to cruise and travel and spend time family and friends.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please send any monetary contributions to Dementiasociety.org in Connie's name.
Published in The Gazette on July 10, 2019